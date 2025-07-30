Logisticians graduate immersive program to better support Warfighters

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime Deputy Commander Kenneth Watson speaks at the DLA Land and Maritime Pathways to Career Excellence program graduation ceremony for the 2024 class on Feb. 11 in the Operations Center Auditorium. The event marked the completion of a two-year program that trained associates in the contract specialist, quality assurance and supply disciplines. (Photo by Arthur Hylton/DSCC)