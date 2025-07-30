Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Logisticians graduate immersive program to better support Warfighters [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Logisticians graduate immersive program to better support Warfighters

    UNITED STATES

    02.11.2025

    Photo by Arthur Hylton 

    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime

    A full house in the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime Operations Center Auditorium listens to DLA Land and Maritime Deputy Commander Kenneth Watson at the agency’s Pathways to Career Excellence program graduation ceremony for the 2024 class on Feb. 11. The event marked the completion of a two-year program that trained associates in the contract specialist, quality assurance and supply disciplines. (Photo by Arthur Hylton/DSCC)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 14:28
    Photo ID: 9228013
    VIRIN: 250211-D-DM952-1427
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Logisticians graduate immersive program to better support Warfighters [Image 5 of 5], by Arthur Hylton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Logisticians graduate immersive program to better support Warfighters
    Logisticians graduate immersive program to better support Warfighters
    Logisticians graduate immersive program to better support Warfighters
    Logisticians graduate immersive program to better support Warfighters
    Logisticians graduate immersive program to better support Warfighters

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pathways to Career Excellence

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download