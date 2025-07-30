A full house in the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime Operations Center Auditorium listens to DLA Land and Maritime Deputy Commander Kenneth Watson at the agency’s Pathways to Career Excellence program graduation ceremony for the 2024 class on Feb. 11. The event marked the completion of a two-year program that trained associates in the contract specialist, quality assurance and supply disciplines. (Photo by Arthur Hylton/DSCC)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2025 14:28
|Photo ID:
|9228013
|VIRIN:
|250211-D-DM952-1427
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|2.6 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Logisticians graduate immersive program to better support Warfighters [Image 5 of 5], by Arthur Hylton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.