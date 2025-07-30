Logisticians graduate immersive program to better support Warfighters

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lashana Crone, acting deputy director for Defense Logistics Agency Training and chief of DLA Training Career Management Division, speaks at the DLA Land and Maritime Pathways to Career Excellence program graduation ceremony for the Class of 2024 on Feb. 11 in the Operations Center Auditorium. The event marked the completion of a two-year program that trained associates in the contract specialist, quality assurance and supply disciplines. (Photo by Arthur Hylton/DSCC)