SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo--U.S. Air Force Col. David Berrios, Space Base Delta 41 deputy commander, addresses Guardians, Airmen and civilians during a commander’s call at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, July 16, 2025. As deputy commander, Berrios leads a 3,700-member team providing Base Operating Support to more than 18,400 military, Department of Defense civilians and contractor personnel serving at 23 operating locations worldwide. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2025 11:11
|Photo ID:
|9227578
|VIRIN:
|250716-X-IF173-1019
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|6.19 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Space Base Delta 41 Commander's Call [Image 6 of 6], by Tiana Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.