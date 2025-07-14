Space Base Delta 41 Commander's Call

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo--U.S. Air Force Col. David Berrios, Space Base Delta 41 deputy commander, addresses Guardians, Airmen and civilians during a commander’s call at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, July 16, 2025. As deputy commander, Berrios leads a 3,700-member team providing Base Operating Support to more than 18,400 military, Department of Defense civilians and contractor personnel serving at 23 operating locations worldwide. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)