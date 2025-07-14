Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space Base Delta 41 Commander's Call [Image 6 of 6]

    Space Base Delta 41 Commander's Call

    UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Tiana Williams 

    Space Base Delta 1

    SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo--U.S. Air Force Col. David Berrios, Space Base Delta 41 deputy commander, addresses Guardians, Airmen and civilians during a commander’s call at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, July 16, 2025. As deputy commander, Berrios leads a 3,700-member team providing Base Operating Support to more than 18,400 military, Department of Defense civilians and contractor personnel serving at 23 operating locations worldwide. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)

