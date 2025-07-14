Space Base Delta 41 Commander's Call

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo--U.S. Space Force Col. Eric Bogue, Space Base Delta 41 commander, briefs Guardians, Airmen and civilians during SBD 41’s first commander’s call at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, July 16, 2025. Bogue outlined his vision for the future, discussing the delta’s mission to deliver installation support for space operations and addressed current challenges and hot topics to set a clear, focused path forward in support of U.S. Space Force missions. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)