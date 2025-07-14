Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space Base Delta 41 Commander's Call [Image 1 of 6]

    Space Base Delta 41 Commander's Call

    UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Tiana Williams 

    Space Base Delta 1

    SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo--U.S. Space Force Col. Eric Bogue, Space Base Delta 41 commander, briefs Guardians, Airmen and civilians during SBD 41’s first commander’s call at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, July 16, 2025. Bogue outlined his vision for the future, discussing the delta’s mission to deliver installation support for space operations and addressed current challenges and hot topics to set a clear, focused path forward in support of U.S. Space Force missions. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 11:11
    Photo ID: 9227573
    VIRIN: 250716-X-IF173-1012
    Resolution: 5240x3493
    Size: 6.84 MB
    Location: US
    This work, Space Base Delta 41 Commander's Call [Image 6 of 6], by Tiana Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

