Space Base Delta 41 Commander's Call

SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo--U.S. Space Force Col. Eric Bogue, Space Base Delta 41 commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Timothy Crouch, SBD 41 senior enlisted leader, right, brief Guardians, Airmen and civilians during a commander’s call at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, July 16, 2025. The SBD 41 leadership led their first commander’s call, outlining their vision for the future, discussing the mission to deliver installation support for space operations and addressed current challenges and hot topics to set a clear, focused path forward in support of U.S. Space Force missions. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)