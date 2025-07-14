Space Base Delta 41 Commander's Call

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo--U.S. Space Force Col. Eric Bogue, Space Base Delta 41 commander, briefs Guardians, Airmen and civilians during a commander’s call at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, July 16, 2025. As commander, Bogue leads a team responsible for combat support, combat service support, weapon system infrastructure and installation support to space operational missions. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)