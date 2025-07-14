Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space Base Delta 41 Commander's Call [Image 3 of 6]

    UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Tiana Williams 

    Space Base Delta 1

    SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo--U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Timothy Crouch, Space Base Delta 41 senior enlisted leader, addresses Guardians, Airmen and civilians during a commander’s call at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, July 16, 2025. CMSgt Crouch is the principal adviser to the commander on the readiness, welfare, and development of 3,278 personnel who provide base operations support to over 18,000 military, civilian and contractor personnel at 22 global locations. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)

