Space Base Delta 41 Commander's Call

SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo--U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Timothy Crouch, Space Base Delta 41 senior enlisted leader, addresses Guardians, Airmen and civilians during a commander’s call at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, July 16, 2025. CMSgt Crouch is the principal adviser to the commander on the readiness, welfare, and development of 3,278 personnel who provide base operations support to over 18,000 military, civilian and contractor personnel at 22 global locations. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)