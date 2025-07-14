Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space Base Delta 41 Commander's Call [Image 2 of 6]

    Space Base Delta 41 Commander's Call

    UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Tiana Williams 

    Space Base Delta 1

    SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo--U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Gerald Morey, Space Base Delta 41 senior enlisted Airmen, speaks with Guardians, Airmen and civilians, during a commander’s call at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, July 16, 2025. CMSgt Morey advises the Commander on issues impacting 500 enlisted members who deliver base support to over 18,000 personnel worldwide executing critical space and cyber missions. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)

