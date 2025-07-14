Space Base Delta 41 Commander's Call

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo--U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Gerald Morey, Space Base Delta 41 senior enlisted Airmen, speaks with Guardians, Airmen and civilians, during a commander’s call at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, July 16, 2025. CMSgt Morey advises the Commander on issues impacting 500 enlisted members who deliver base support to over 18,000 personnel worldwide executing critical space and cyber missions. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)