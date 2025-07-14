3d Marine Division Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Christian Wortman, outgoing commanding general of 3d Marine Division, gives remarks during a change of command ceremony at the Butler Officers’ Club, Okinawa, Japan, July 30, 2025. The ceremony signifies the transfer of command and responsibility of 3DMARDIV. Wortman is a native of Pennsylvania. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexander O. Devereux)
3d Marine Division Welcomes New Commanding General
