3d Marine Division Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Navy Capt. Allen Brooks, 3d Marine Division chaplain, gives an invocation during a change of command ceremony for 3DMARDIV at the Butler Officers’ Club, Okinawa, Japan, July 30, 2025. The ceremony signifies the transfer of command and responsibility of 3DMARDIV. Brooks is a native of Oklahoma. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexander O. Devereux)