3d Marine Division Welcomes New Commanding General

Photo By Cpl. Alexander Devereux | U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Christian Wortman, right, outgoing commanding general of...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Alexander Devereux | U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Christian Wortman, right, outgoing commanding general of 3d Marine Division, passes the division colors to Maj. Gen. Kyle Ellison, incoming commanding general of 3DMARDIV, during a change of command ceremony at the Butler Officers’ Club, Okinawa, Japan, July 30, 2025. The ceremony signifies the transfer of command and responsibility of 3DMARDIV. Both Marines are natives of Pennsylvania. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexander O. Devereux) see less | View Image Page

CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, Japan – MajGen Christian F. Wortman, outgoing Commanding General of 3d Marine Division, relinquished command to MajGen Kyle B. Ellison during a ceremony on July 30, 2025. This ceremony signifies the transfer of responsibilities and authorities of 3d Marine Division.



Wortman, a native of Pennsylvania, commanded 3d Marine Division since June 2023.



"It has been an incredible honor to lead the Marines and Sailors of 3d Marine Division,” said Wortman, “I am immensely proud of their dedication, innovation, and unwavering commitment to excellence. Together, we have embraced modernization, successfully deployed critical new capabilities, and built readiness for wide ranging Indo-Pacific operational responsibilities. This assignment was another powerful reminder of the incredible capability, dedication, and professionalism of our young Marines and Sailors. MajGen Ellison will build upon this foundation and lead the Division to even greater heights."



During Wortman’s tenure, 3d Marine Division demonstrated its commitment to modernization and readiness, spearheading the first deployment of key capabilities including the Navy/Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System (NMESIS), Marine Air Defense Integrated System (MADIS), and Amphibious Combat Vehicle. This period also saw the historic redesignation of 12th Marine Regiment to 12th Marine Littoral Regiment. Furthermore, 3d Marine Division was recognized in 2024 with the Marine of the Year award, and 3d Littoral Combat Team received the Marine Rifle Squad of the Year award.



Ellison, a native of Pennsylvania, previously served as deputy director for Current and Integrated Operations, J3, Joint Staff, Pentagon, Washington, D.C.



"I am humbled and honored to assume command of the 3d Marine Division, a unit with a historic reputation for excellence,” said Ellison. “I look forward to working alongside these dedicated Marines and Sailors continuing our modernization efforts and strengthening our partnerships throughout the Indo-Pacific. We will remain focused on maintaining a high state of readiness, embracing innovation, and ensuring we are prepared to answer our nation’s call."



Today, the 3d Marine Division remains forward deployed in the western Pacific, prepared to fight and win alongside allies and partners with the technology of today while experimenting with the tools, systems, and organization for the force of tomorrow.