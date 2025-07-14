3d Marine Division Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force, gives remarks during the change of command ceremony for 3d Marine Division at the Butler Officers’ Club, Okinawa, Japan, July 30, 2025. The ceremony signifies the transfer of command and responsibility of 3DMARDIV. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexander O. Devereux)