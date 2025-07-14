U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force, gives remarks during the change of command ceremony for 3d Marine Division at the Butler Officers’ Club, Okinawa, Japan, July 30, 2025. The ceremony signifies the transfer of command and responsibility of 3DMARDIV. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexander O. Devereux)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2025 01:30
|Photo ID:
|9226906
|VIRIN:
|250730-M-EG840-1076
|Resolution:
|6249x4063
|Size:
|2.93 MB
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3d Marine Division Change of Command Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Alexander Devereux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
3d Marine Division Welcomes New Commanding General
No keywords found.