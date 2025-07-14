3DdMarine Division Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Christian Wortman, right, outgoing commanding general of 3d Marine Division, passes the division colors to Maj. Gen. Kyle Ellison, incoming commanding general of 3DMARDIV, during a change of command ceremony at the Butler Officers’ Club, Okinawa, Japan, July 30, 2025. The ceremony signifies the transfer of command and responsibility of 3DMARDIV. Both Marines are natives of Pennsylvania. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexander O. Devereux)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2025 01:34
|Photo ID:
|9226903
|VIRIN:
|250730-M-EG840-1041
|Resolution:
|4984x3323
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
3d Marine Division Welcomes New Commanding General
