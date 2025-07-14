Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3d Marine Division Change of Command Ceremony [Image 10 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    3d Marine Division Change of Command Ceremony

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.29.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Alexander Devereux 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Christian Wortman, right, outgoing commanding general of 3d Marine Division, and Maj. Gen. Kyle Ellison, incoming commanding general of 3DMARDIV, embrace during a change of command ceremony at the Butler Officers’ Club, Okinawa, Japan, July 30, 2025. The ceremony signifies the transfer of command and responsibility of 3DMARDIV. Both Marines are natives of Pennsylvania. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexander O. Devereux)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 01:26
    Photo ID: 9226911
    VIRIN: 250730-M-EG840-1062
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.78 MB
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d Marine Division Change of Command Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Alexander Devereux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3d Marine Division Change of Command Ceremony
    3DdMarine Division Change of Command Ceremony
    3d Marine Division Change of Command Ceremony
    3d Marine Division Change of Command Ceremony
    3d Marine Division Change of Command Ceremony
    3d Marine Division Change of Command Ceremony
    3d Marine Division Change of Command Ceremony
    3d Marine Division Change of Command Ceremony
    3d Marine Division Change of Command Ceremony
    3d Marine Division Change of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    3d Marine Division Welcomes New Commanding General

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3DMARDIV
    Ceremony
    Marines
    USMC
    Change of Command
    CoC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download