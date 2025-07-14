Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School celebrates 80th Anniversary with WWII Fighting Seabee, Basic Class 278 Graduation

Michael Holguin, Expeditionary Maintenance Center (EMC) Work Leader guides the orbital disk sander along the Seabee’s animated mouth to remove the layers of cracked paint and bondo while restoring the statue’s natural character.
05.09.2025
07.28.2025
|Location:
PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
