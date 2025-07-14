Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School celebrates 80th Anniversary with WWII Fighting Seabee, Basic Class 278 Graduation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Fighting Seabee was refurbished by Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Expeditionary Warfare Center (EXWC) Maintenance Division, awaits to be moved out of the EMC paint booth and loaded onto a trailer for early morning transport by Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) Four to Moreell Hall on Thursday, May 8.