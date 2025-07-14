Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School celebrates 80th Anniversary with WWII Fighting Seabee, Basic Class 278 Graduation [Image 17 of 21]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School celebrates 80th Anniversary with WWII Fighting Seabee, Basic Class 278 Graduation

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2025

    Photo by Patrick Shelby 

    Center for Seabees and Facilities Engineering

    Approximately 1,000 straight, machine type screws from the 1940-50s were used to fasten the hundreds of metal panels, believed to have been fabricated using reclaimed materials onto the WWII Fighting Seabee’s body.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 16:09
    Photo ID: 9223513
    VIRIN: 250509-N-EP681-9509
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 11.7 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School celebrates 80th Anniversary with WWII Fighting Seabee, Basic Class 278 Graduation [Image 21 of 21], by Patrick Shelby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School celebrates 80th Anniversary with WWII Fighting Seabee, Basic Class 278 Graduation
    Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School celebrates 80th Anniversary with WWII Fighting Seabee, Basic Class 278 Graduation
    Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School celebrates 80th Anniversary with WWII Fighting Seabee, Basic Class 278 Graduation
    Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School celebrates 80th Anniversary with WWII Fighting Seabee, Basic Class 278 Graduation
    Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School celebrates 80th Anniversary with WWII Fighting Seabee, Basic Class 278 Graduation
    Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School celebrates 80th Anniversary with WWII Fighting Seabee, Basic Class 278 Graduation
    Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School celebrates 80th Anniversary with WWII Fighting Seabee, Basic Class 278 Graduation
    Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School celebrates 80th Anniversary with WWII Fighting Seabee, Basic Class 278 Graduation
    Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School celebrates 80th Anniversary with WWII Fighting Seabee, Basic Class 278 Graduation
    Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School celebrates 80th Anniversary with WWII Fighting Seabee, Basic Class 278 Graduation
    Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School celebrates 80th Anniversary with WWII Fighting Seabee, Basic Class 278 Graduation
    Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School celebrates 80th Anniversary with WWII Fighting Seabee, Basic Class 278 Graduation
    Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School celebrates 80th Anniversary with WWII Fighting Seabee, Basic Class 278 Graduation
    Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School celebrates 80th Anniversary with WWII Fighting Seabee, Basic Class 278 Graduation
    Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School celebrates 80th Anniversary with WWII Fighting Seabee, Basic Class 278 Graduation
    Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School celebrates 80th Anniversary with WWII Fighting Seabee, Basic Class 278 Graduation
    Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School celebrates 80th Anniversary with WWII Fighting Seabee, Basic Class 278 Graduation
    Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School celebrates 80th Anniversary with WWII Fighting Seabee, Basic Class 278 Graduation
    Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School celebrates 80th Anniversary with WWII Fighting Seabee, Basic Class 278 Graduation
    Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School celebrates 80th Anniversary with WWII Fighting Seabee, Basic Class 278 Graduation
    Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School celebrates 80th Anniversary with WWII Fighting Seabee, Basic Class 278 Graduation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download