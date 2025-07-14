Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School celebrates 80th Anniversary with WWII Fighting Seabee, Basic Class 278 Graduation [Image 19 of 21]

    Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School celebrates 80th Anniversary with WWII Fighting Seabee, Basic Class 278 Graduation

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2025

    Photo by Patrick Shelby 

    Center for Seabees and Facilities Engineering

    The Fighting Seabee was refurbished by Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Expeditionary Warfare Center (EXWC) Maintenance Division, awaits to be moved out of the EMC paint booth and loaded onto a trailer for early morning transport to Morrell Hall, Thursday, May 8

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 16:09
    Photo ID: 9223539
    VIRIN: 250509-N-EP681-1381
    Resolution: 4320x3052
    Size: 6.25 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School celebrates 80th Anniversary with WWII Fighting Seabee, Basic Class 278 Graduation [Image 21 of 21], by Patrick Shelby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

