Date Taken: 05.09.2025 Date Posted: 07.28.2025 16:09 Photo ID: 9223553 VIRIN: 250509-N-EP681-9974 Resolution: 4316x2864 Size: 8.76 MB Location: PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School celebrates 80th Anniversary with WWII Fighting Seabee, Basic Class 278 Graduation [Image 21 of 21], by Patrick Shelby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.