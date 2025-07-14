Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School celebrates 80th Anniversary with WWII Fighting Seabee, Basic Class 278 Graduation

    Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School celebrates 80th Anniversary with WWII Fighting Seabee, Basic Class 278 Graduation

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2025

    Photo by Patrick Shelby 

    Center for Seabees and Facilities Engineering

    17-year Expeditionary Maintenance Center EMC Work Leader Michael Holguin applies resin to the fiberglass sheets covering new fabricated metal parts riveted onto the 10 foot wings and body for added strength and weather protection.

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 16:09
    Photo ID: 9223553
    VIRIN: 250509-N-EP681-9974
    Resolution: 4316x2864
    Size: 8.76 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
    Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School celebrates 80th Anniversary with WWII Fighting Seabee, Basic Class 278 Graduation
    CSFE, CECOS, Basic Class 278, NBVC-Port Hueneme, NMCB 4

