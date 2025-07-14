17-year Expeditionary Maintenance Center EMC Work Leader Michael Holguin applies resin to the fiberglass sheets covering new fabricated metal parts riveted onto the 10 foot wings and body for added strength and weather protection.
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2025 16:09
|Photo ID:
|9223553
|VIRIN:
|250509-N-EP681-9974
|Resolution:
|4316x2864
|Size:
|8.76 MB
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School celebrates 80th Anniversary with WWII Fighting Seabee, Basic Class 278 Graduation [Image 21 of 21], by Patrick Shelby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.