CP25 Vet Site in Limón

250725-N-MA550-1287 LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 25, 2025) U.S. Army Spc. Ali Peer, a veterinary technician assigned to the 248th Medical Detachment Veterinary Support Services, prepares a dog for surgery in Limón, Costa Rica during Continuing Promise 2025, July 25, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-government organizations, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rylin Paul)