CP25 Vet Site in Limón

250725-N-MA550-1156 LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 25, 2025) U.S. Army Capt. Alexandria Bufford, a veterinarian assigned to the 248th Medical Detachment Veterinary Support Services, performs a spay surgery on a cat in Limón, Costa Rica during Continuing Promise 2025, July 25, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-government organizations, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rylin Paul)
