CP25 Vet Site in Limón

250725-N-MA550-1283 LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 25, 2025) Animals recover after surgery conducted by U.S. Army and Costa Rican veterinarians in Limón, Costa Rica during Continuing Promise 2025, July 25, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-government organizations, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rylin Paul)