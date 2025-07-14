CP25 Vet Site in Limón

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250725-N-MA550-1301 LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 25, 2025) U.S. Army veterinarians assigned to the 248th Medical Detachment Veterinary Support Services perform spay and neuter services alongside Costa Rican veterinary technicians from the Municipal of Limón Animal Welfare Office in Limón, Costa Rica during Continuing Promise 2025, July 25, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-government organizations, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rylin Paul)