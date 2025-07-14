CP25 Vet Site in Limón

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250725-N-MA550-1208 LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 25, 2025) U.S. Army Lt. Col. Audra Blasi, a veterinarian assigned to the New Mexico National Guard, assists a Costa Rican veterinarian from the Municipal of Limón Animal Welfare Office during a neuter surgery in Limón, Costa Rica during Continuing Promise 2025, July 25, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-government organizations, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rylin Paul)