    CP25 Vet Site in Limón [Image 14 of 15]

    CP25 Vet Site in Limón

    LIMóN, COSTA RICA

    07.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rylin Paul 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    250725-N-MA550-1304 LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 25, 2025) U.S. Army Lt. Col. Audra Blasi, a veterinarian assigned to the New Mexico National Guard, performs a neuter surgery in Limón, Costa Rica during Continuing Promise 2025, July 25, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-government organizations, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rylin Paul

