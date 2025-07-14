Alabama National Guard Conducts Multi-State Convoy during Operation Patriot Press

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. Job Rodriguez, motor transport operator, 1670th Transportation Company, conducts preventive maintenance checks and services (PMCS) in preparation for a multi-state convoy as the unit particpates in Operation Patriot Press. The convoy staged at Fort McClellan, Ala. allowing them the time to do final checks before rolling out to Kentucky to pick up cargo to bring back to Anniston Army Depot in Anniston, Ala. Operation Patriot Press is an annual exercise conducted by the Army Materiel Command (AMC) that integrates National Guard, Reserve, and Active Duty forces to sharpen nationwide transport capabilities and increase cargo movement efficiency across the country.