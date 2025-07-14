Alabama National Guard Conducts Multi-State Convoy during Operation Patriot Press

Anniston, Ala. — Soldiers from the Alabama Army National Guard recently completed a multi-state convoy operation, delivering critical cargo and showcasing military logistics excellence during Operation Patriot Press. They participated from July 12 to July 26, 2025 in the annual exercise, conducted by the Army Materiel Command (AMC). It integrates National Guard, Reserve, and Active Duty forces to sharpen nationwide transport capabilities and increase cargo movement efficiency across the country.

The 731st Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB) served as higher headquarters for the 781st and 1670th Transportation Companies, providing mission oversight and logistical coordination throughout the operation. Preparations began in March, with Soldiers conducting briefings, equipment inspections, and preventative maintenance to ensure every vehicle was road-ready before departure.

“This mission is what these truck companies are designed to do,” said Capt. Kevin Marsh, operations officer for the 731st CSSB. “Missions like this are one of the few chances they have to perform the very tasks they’re trained for.”

Spanning several months, Operation Patriot Press enables National Guard units to participate in real-world operations while fulfilling their Mission Essential Task List (METL) requirements. Moving cargo across multiple states offers Soldiers not only valuable training, but also a high-impact experience. “You can tell when the Soldiers get to do this that there’s a different level of excitement,” said 1st Lt. Zachary Holtz, platoon leader with the 1670th Transportation Company (TC). “It’s a desirable mission to be on.”

During this year’s exercise, Alabama Soldiers traveled to Kentucky and Oklahoma to retrieve standardized cargo containers (CONEXES) and deliver them to Anniston Army Depot. All participants completed hazmat certification prior to movement, ensuring safe handling of sensitive materials throughout the convoy.

Sgt. Jonathon Hines, a driver with the 1670th TC, praised the team’s performance. “We had 22 trucks and 52 personnel. No breakdowns, smooth stops—everything went exactly how it should. The planning and execution were hands down the best I’ve seen.”

The mission also gave junior leaders and newer drivers a rare opportunity to manage logistics in a live environment. Planning included organizing routes, coordinating support, and leading Soldiers across unfamiliar terrain. The operation reinforced fundamentals like spacing, communication, and recovery planning, while building trust across the team. Soldiers navigated construction zones, adjusted to changing road conditions, and executed fuel and rest stops with precision.

During preparations, Spc. LaTasha King of the 1670th TC spoke to the intensity behind the scenes: “A lot of hard work goes into this. We started planning in March. We had briefings, identified vehicles, got everything serviced. We had to make sure our trucks were ready. There were a lot of moving parts.”

Spc. Liberty Ebikake also anticipated the challenges ahead: “Driving through construction zones and different states is going to be really beneficial. Some of our Soldiers haven’t driven in a convoy outside of Alabama before.”

The scale and complexity of the mission mirrored what Soldiers might encounter in a deployed setting, making the training both realistic and relevant.

“This was a great experience for everyone involved, from the drivers all the way up to leadership,” said Lt. Col. Pugh, 731st CSSB battalion commander. “From a readiness standpoint, it was incredibly beneficial—not just for individuals, but for the state as a whole.”

Operation Patriot Press delivered more than logistics, it delivered confidence, cohesion, and capability. “This gave some of our newer drivers the chance to gain valuable experience,” said Sgt. Job Hernandez of the 1670th TC. “It was a smooth operation, and everything went like it was supposed to.”

