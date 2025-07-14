Alabama National Guard Conducts Multi-State Convoy during Operation Patriot Press

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. Joseph Tillery, motor vehicle operator, 1670th Transportation Company, installs a frame for a hazardous materials (HAZMAT) placard in preparation for a multi-state convoy the unit is conducting as part of Operation Patriot Press in July 2025. Operation Patriot Press is an annual exercise conducted by the Army Materiel Command (AMC) that integrates National Guard, Reserve, and Active Duty forces to sharpen nationwide transport capabilities and increase cargo movement efficiency across the country.