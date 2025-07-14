Military vehicles are staged in preparation for a multi-state convoy as the 1670th Transportation Company prepares for a multi-state convoy as part of Operation Patriot Press on July 13, 2025. Operation Patriot Press is an annual exercise conducted by the Army Materiel Command (AMC) that integrates National Guard, Reserve, and Active Duty forces to sharpen nationwide transport capabilities and increase cargo movement efficiency across the country.
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2025 11:58
|Photo ID:
|9206144
|VIRIN:
|250714-A-JP950-7951
|Resolution:
|4464x2976
|Size:
|3.42 MB
|Location:
|ANNISTON, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Alabama National Guard Conducts Multi-State Convoy during Operation Patriot Press [Image 14 of 14], by SFC Katherine Dowd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Alabama National Guard Conducts Multi-State Convoy during Operation Patriot Press
No keywords found.