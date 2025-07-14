Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alabama National Guard Conducts Multi-State Convoy during Operation Patriot Press [Image 6 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Alabama National Guard Conducts Multi-State Convoy during Operation Patriot Press

    ANNISTON, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Katherine Dowd 

    167th Theater Sustainment Command

    Soldiers with the 1670th Transportation Company prepare for a multi-state convoy as part of Operation Patriot Press on July 13, 2025 at Fort McClellan, Ala. Operation Patriot Press is an annual exercise conducted by the Army Materiel Command (AMC) that integrates National Guard, Reserve, and Active Duty forces to sharpen nationwide transport capabilities and increase cargo movement efficiency across the country.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2025
    Date Posted: 07.26.2025 11:58
    Photo ID: 9206143
    VIRIN: 250714-A-JP950-6265
    Resolution: 4464x2976
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: ANNISTON, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alabama National Guard Conducts Multi-State Convoy during Operation Patriot Press [Image 14 of 14], by SFC Katherine Dowd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Alabama National Guard Conducts Multi-State Convoy during Operation Patriot Press
    Alabama National Guard Conducts Multi-State Convoy during Operation Patriot Press
    Alabama National Guard Conducts Multi-State Convoy during Operation Patriot Press
    Alabama National Guard Conducts Multi-State Convoy during Operation Patriot Press
    Alabama National Guard Conducts Multi-State Convoy during Operation Patriot Press
    Alabama National Guard Conducts Multi-State Convoy during Operation Patriot Press
    Alabama National Guard Conducts Multi-State Convoy during Operation Patriot Press
    Alabama National Guard Conducts Multi-State Convoy during Operation Patriot Press
    Alabama National Guard Conducts Multi-State Convoy during Operation Patriot Press
    Alabama National Guard Conducts Multi-State Convoy during Operation Patriot Press
    Alabama National Guard Conducts Multi-State Convoy during Operation Patriot Press
    Alabama National Guard Conducts Multi-State Convoy during Operation Patriot Press
    Alabama National Guard Conducts Multi-State Convoy during Operation Patriot Press
    Alabama National Guard Conducts Multi-State Convoy during Operation Patriot Press

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Alabama National Guard Conducts Multi-State Convoy during Operation Patriot Press

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download