Alabama National Guard Conducts Multi-State Convoy during Operation Patriot Press

Soldiers with the 1670th Transportation Company prepare for a multi-state convoy as part of Operation Patriot Press on July 13, 2025 at Fort McClellan, Ala. Operation Patriot Press is an annual exercise conducted by the Army Materiel Command (AMC) that integrates National Guard, Reserve, and Active Duty forces to sharpen nationwide transport capabilities and increase cargo movement efficiency across the country.