Alabama National Guard Conducts Multi-State Convoy during Operation Patriot Press

Military vehicles stage in preparation for a multi-state convoy as the 1670th Transportation Company prepares for a multi-state convoy as part of Operation Patriot Press on July 13, 2025. Operation Patriot Press is an annual exercise conducted by the Army Materiel Command (AMC) that integrates National Guard, Reserve, and Active Duty forces to sharpen nationwide transport capabilities and increase cargo movement efficiency across the country.