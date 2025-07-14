Axel, former 52nd Security Forces Squadron military working dog, rests with a new toy gifted to him during his retirement ceremony at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 25, 2025. The Kong toy symbolizes Axel’s transition from active duty service to retirement after years of supporting base security and force protection missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2025 05:43
|Photo ID:
|9203377
|VIRIN:
|250725-F-BK945-1104
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.21 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MWD Axel retires from 52nd SFS [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Sydney Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.