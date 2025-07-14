MWD Axel retires from 52nd SFS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Josue Gonzalez-Rubio, 52nd Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, stands at attention beside Axel, 52nd SFS MWD, during Axel’s retirement ceremony at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 25, 2025. Axel started his career at the Department of Defense dog training school at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)