Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MWD Axel retires from 52nd SFS [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MWD Axel retires from 52nd SFS

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.24.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Josue Gonzalez-Rubio, 52nd Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, stands at attention beside Axel, 52nd SFS MWD, during Axel’s retirement ceremony at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 25, 2025. Axel started his career at the Department of Defense dog training school at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 05:43
    Photo ID: 9203374
    VIRIN: 250725-F-BK945-1055
    Resolution: 4825x7237
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWD Axel retires from 52nd SFS [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Sydney Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MWD Axel retires from 52nd SFS
    MWD Axel retires from 52nd SFS
    MWD Axel retires from 52nd SFS
    MWD Axel retires from 52nd SFS
    MWD Axel retires from 52nd SFS
    MWD Axel retires from 52nd SFS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Retirement Ceremony
    military working dog (MWD)
    Security Forces (SF)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download