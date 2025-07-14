MWD Axel retires from 52nd SFS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Richard Glover, 52nd Security Forces Squadron commander, presents the military working dog certificate of meritorious service to U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Josue Gonzalez-Rubio, 52nd SFS military working dog handler, and Axel, 52nd SFS MWD, during Axel’s retirement ceremony at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 25, 2025. Axel served the 52nd Fighter Wing from Aug. 1, 2017, to July 25, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)