    MWD Axel retires from 52nd SFS [Image 2 of 6]

    MWD Axel retires from 52nd SFS

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.24.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Richard Glover, 52nd Security Forces Squadron commander, presents the military working dog certificate of meritorious service to U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Josue Gonzalez-Rubio, 52nd SFS military working dog handler, and Axel, 52nd SFS MWD, during Axel’s retirement ceremony at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 25, 2025. Axel served the 52nd Fighter Wing from Aug. 1, 2017, to July 25, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 05:43
    Photo ID: 9203369
    VIRIN: 250725-F-BK945-1061
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
