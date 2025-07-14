MWD Axel retires from 52nd SFS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Richard Glover, left, 52nd Security Forces Squadron commander, stands alongside U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Josue Gonzalez-Rubio, 52nd SFS military working dog handler, and Axel, 52nd SFS MWD, during the national anthem at Axel’s retirement ceremony at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 25, 2025. Axel served with eight MWD handlers and has supported the U.S. Secret Service and the 52nd Fighter Wing as an explosive detector patrol dog. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)