MWD Axel retires from 52nd SFS

U.S. Air Force Airmen attend a retirement ceremony for Axel, 52nd Security Forces Squadron military working dog, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 25, 2025. Axel honorably served the 52nd Fighter Wing for eight years, supporting base security operations and force protection missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)