    MWD Axel retires from 52nd SFS [Image 1 of 6]

    MWD Axel retires from 52nd SFS

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.24.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen attend a retirement ceremony for Axel, 52nd Security Forces Squadron military working dog, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 25, 2025. Axel honorably served the 52nd Fighter Wing for eight years, supporting base security operations and force protection missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 05:43
    VIRIN: 250725-F-BK945-1039
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
