MWD Axel retires from 52nd SFS

U.S. Air Force Axel, 52nd Security Forces Squadron military working dog, rests during his retirement ceremony at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 25, 2025. Axel served honorably in support of base security operations and force protection missions across the 52nd Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)