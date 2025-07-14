USS America (LHA 6) Holds Rehearsal of Concept during Talisman Sabre 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250721-N-TW227-1297 CORAL SEA (July 21, 2025) Australian Army Col. Judd Finger participates in a rehearsal of concept in the hangar bay of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), flagship of the America Strike Group, as part of Talisman Sabre 25, July 21. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Melseth)