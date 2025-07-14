USS America (LHA 6) Holds Rehearsal of Concept during Talisman Sabre 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250721-N-TW227-1170 CORAL SEA (July 21, 2025) Distinguished visitors from Royal Australian Navy, Royal Australian Air Force, Republic of Korea Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force speak with medical personnel from Royal Australian Navy and Royal Australian Army, in the medical bay of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), flagship of the America Strike Group during Talisman Sabre 25, July 21. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Melseth)