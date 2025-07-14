USS America (LHA 6) Holds Rehearsal of Concept during Talisman Sabre 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250721-N-TW227-1256 CORAL SEA (July 21, 2025) U.S. Navy Capt. Ethan M. Rule, commanding officer of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), flagship of the America Strike Group, and Republic of Korea Navy Capt. Sung-Gook Cho don their new gifted covers during Talisman Sabre 25, July 21. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Melseth)