ESG-7 Completes Participation in Exercise Talisman Sabre 25

CORAL SEA (Aug. 2, 2025) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) and U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) stand in formation for a photo commemorating 250 years of naval service, while conducting operations in the Coral Sea, Aug. 2. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.

PACIFIC OCEAN — Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) Seven completed its participation in exercise Talisman Sabre, July 27, after working with allies and partner nations to build interoperability by training in complex warfare scenarios that replicate current and potential future global security challenges.

For nearly two weeks, ESG-7 units operated off the coast of Queensland, Australia, with 14 other ships and expeditionary forces from six different nations.

“Exercise Talisman Sabre allowed us to hone our ability to respond as a team with our allies and partners through intense training that built interoperability and combat-readiness,” said U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Tom Shultz, commander, ESG-7.

The exercise included conducting amphibious, air defense, surface warfare, strike warfare and electromagnetic maneuver warfare operations.

The ESG-7 flagship, the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), hosted a rehearsal of concept with senior military leadership from Australia, Japan and the Republic of Korea at sea. In America’s hangar bay, the multinational coalition walked through and discussed the plans for the exercise’s major amphibious assault operation.

“The intimate planning and coordination that went into the amphibious assault was a testament to our ability to work with allies and partners to build our collective strengths,” said Shultz. “Our collaboration combined advanced capabilities and joint operations that demonstrated our shared commitment to regional peace and security.”

America Amphibious Ready Group’s transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22), dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47) and America used the embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit during the amphibious assault to deliver decisive, integrated naval combat power with the support of ally and partner nation forces.

ESG-7 also played a key role in furthering integration of mine countermeasures (MCM) forces to prepare for potential future conflicts.

Off the coast of Gladstone, Australia, the ESG-7 expeditionary sea base USS John L. Canley (ESB 6) supported MCM operations between U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit Five, the Royal Australian Navy and the Royal New Zealand Navy.

The three navies worked together to conduct simulated mine countermeasures operations by utilizing advanced mine detection and neutralization technologies. Their teamwork developed relationships and a deeper understanding of each navy’s procedures to better integrate when conflict or crises arise.

Additionally, a medical knowledge exchange between Fleet Surgical Team (FST) 7 and an Australian Defence Force Maritime Operational Health Unit occurred and illustrated the closeness of the Australia-U.S. military-to-military relationship.

“The enthusiasm and teamwork of our Australian military medical professional partners was evident at every step during their two-week stay aboard USS America and demonstrated our strong partnership,” said U.S. Navy Cmdr. Todd Hansen, ESG-7’s group surgeon. “Our mutual knowledge exchange during exercise Talisman Sabre helped cement our two forces' integration and interoperability. I couldn't be happier with the outcome and look forward to our next chance to work together."

Together, they worked to review processes, practices, and procedures associated with maritime casualty management along with ESG-7's Role 2 medical capability and blood bank management.

Topics included advanced trauma management; emergency medical treatment and movement of casualties in a contested maritime environment; walking blood bank operations; and chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) response.

ESG-7 participants in exercise Talisman Sabre included the staffs of ESG-7, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 11 and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7; America; Rushmore; San Diego; embarked elements of the 31st MEU; John L. Canley; landing craft from Naval Beach Unit (NBU) 7; a detachment of MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopters from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25; FST-7; and the guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) from DESRON-15. As a team, they bring unique power projection capabilities to the Indo-Pacific.

Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, which included 19 nations and, at its peak, 43,000 military personnel. Its purpose is to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.