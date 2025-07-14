USS America (LHA 6) Holds Rehearsal of Concept during Talisman Sabre 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250721-N-TW227-1337 CORAL SEA (July 21, 2025) U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Tom Shultz, Commander, Task Force (CTF) 76 (center); Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Rear Adm. Izuru Ikeuchi, Commander, Mine Warfare Force (left); and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Maj. Gen. Toshikatsu Musha, Commander, Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade; pose for a group photo in the hangar bay of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), flagship of the America Strike Group, as part of Talisman Sabre 25, July 21. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Melseth)