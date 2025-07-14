Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Holds Rehearsal of Concept during Talisman Sabre 25 [Image 31 of 33]

    USS America (LHA 6) Holds Rehearsal of Concept during Talisman Sabre 25

    CORAL SEA

    07.21.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kenneth Melseth 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250721-N-TW227-1331 CORAL SEA (July 21, 2025) U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Tom Shultz, Commander, Task Force (CTF) 76 (center); Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Rear Adm. Izuru Ikeuchi, Commander, Mine Warfare Force (left of center); Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Maj. Gen. Toshikatsu Musha, Commander, Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade (right of center); U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps service members; and distinguished visitors from the Royal Australian Air Force, Republic of Korea Navy, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force pose for a group photo in the hangar bay of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), flagship of the America Strike Group, as part of Talisman Sabre 25, July 21. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Melseth)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 03:09
    Photo ID: 9203213
    VIRIN: 250721-N-TW227-1331
    Resolution: 4419x2419
    Size: 2.27 MB
    Location: CORAL SEA
    JMSDF
    RAAF
    RAN
    ROKN
    USS America
    talismansabre25

