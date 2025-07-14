31st MUNS disassembles munitions at Thracian Star 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Destiny Wampler, 31st Munitions Squadron precision guided munitions crew chief, spots an MJ-1 lift truck during Thracian Star 25 at Bezmer Air Base, Bulgaria, July 22, 2025. The 31st Munitions Squadron, based at Aviano Air Base, maintains and supports a combat ready stockpile, people and equipment to support U.S. and NATO taskings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)