31st MUNS disassembles munitions at Thracian Star 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Brown, 31st Munitions Squadron Precision guided munitions production superintendent, deconstructs the nose of a precision guided bomb during Thracian Star 25 at Bezmer Air Base, Bulgaria, July 22, 2025. The six flights within the 31st MUNS are armament, production, materiel, weapons, systems and programs. The unit falls under the 31st Maintenance Group of the 31st Fighter Wing at Aviano Air Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)