31st MUNS disassembles munitions at Thracian Star 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Justin Speer, 31st Munitions Squadron munitions inspector, inspects and accounts for the impulse cartridges, preparing them for shipping during Thracian Star 25 at Bezmer Air Base, Bulgaria, July 22, 2025. The six flights within the 31st MUNS are armament, production, materiel, weapons, systems and programs. The unit falls under the 31st Maintenance Group of the 31st Fighter Wing at Aviano Air Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)