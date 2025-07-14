31st MUNS disassembles munitions at Thracian Star 25

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Isaac Ortega, 31st Munitions Squadron munitions operations journeyman, deconstructs the nose of a GBU-38 during Thracian Star 25 at Bezmer Air Base, Bulgaria, July 22, 2025. U.S. European Command (EUCOM), U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa and the 31st Fighter Wing, based at Aviano Air Base, remain postured to strengthen deterrence, assure allies and improve operational responsiveness alongside our NATO partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)
