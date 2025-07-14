U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Janette Hernandez-Sandoval, 31st Munitions Squadron conventional munitions crew chief, deconstructs the nose of a GBU-38 during Thracian Star 25 at Bezmer Air Base, Bulgaria, July 22, 2025. The 31st Munitions Squadron, based at Aviano Air Base, maintains and supports a combat ready stockpile, people and equipment to support U.S. and NATO taskings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2025 14:41
|Photo ID:
|9198737
|VIRIN:
|250722-F-MO337-1033
|Resolution:
|3873x2577
|Size:
|478.56 KB
|Location:
|BEZMER, BG
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st MUNS disassembles munitions at Thracian Star 25 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.