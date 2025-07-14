31st MUNS disassembles munitions at Thracian Star 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Isaac Ortega, left, 31st Munitions Squadron munitions operations journeyman, and Staff Sgt. Destiny Wampler, 31st MUNS precision guided munitions crew chief, unload an MK-82 bomb body to move it for shipping during Thracian Star 25 at Bezmer Air Base, Bulgaria, July 22, 2025. U.S. European Command (EUCOM), U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa and the 31st Fighter Wing, based at Aviano Air Base, remain postured to strengthen deterrence, assure allies and improve operational responsiveness alongside our NATO partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)