Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31st MUNS disassembles munitions at Thracian Star 25 [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    31st MUNS disassembles munitions at Thracian Star 25

    BEZMER, BULGARIA

    07.22.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jenna Bond 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Isaac Ortega, left, 31st Munitions Squadron munitions operations journeyman, and Staff Sgt. Destiny Wampler, 31st MUNS precision guided munitions crew chief, unload an MK-82 bomb body to move it for shipping during Thracian Star 25 at Bezmer Air Base, Bulgaria, July 22, 2025. U.S. European Command (EUCOM), U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa and the 31st Fighter Wing, based at Aviano Air Base, remain postured to strengthen deterrence, assure allies and improve operational responsiveness alongside our NATO partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 07.23.2025 14:41
    Photo ID: 9198739
    VIRIN: 250722-F-MO337-1035
    Resolution: 4830x3214
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: BEZMER, BG
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MUNS disassembles munitions at Thracian Star 25 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    31st MUNS disassembles munitions at Thracian Star 25
    31st MUNS disassembles munitions at Thracian Star 25
    31st MUNS disassembles munitions at Thracian Star 25
    31st MUNS disassembles munitions at Thracian Star 25
    31st MUNS disassembles munitions at Thracian Star 25
    31st MUNS disassembles munitions at Thracian Star 25
    31st MUNS disassembles munitions at Thracian Star 25

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AirPower
    Interoperability

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download